Tensed yes, not a conflict

The complaints are high during the months when the animals enter human settlements to feast on jackfruits and such seasonal fruits,” says G V Shibu, deputy range forest officer, Thodayar section. “Wild animal menace has always been a issue but such such cases are getting more traction nowadays through social media,” he says.

The people living inside the tribal settlements in the Palode, Palluruthy, Kallar, and even Amboori areas have a more intense tale to narrate of animal menace. “We have hardly been able to cultivate anything since the last four or five years. In my ‘ooru’ (settlement) itself, there are about 150 families whose mainstay was farming till some years ago. That has stopped now, as whatever is sown is heavily damaged,” says K Bhalachandran, chief of the Kondrankallu settlement in Manali ward.

As per a 2020 study ‘Human Wildlife Conflict: A Case Study in Kerala’, there are seven notified kinds of conflicts between man and animal: human-leopard, human-tiger, human-elephant, human-wild boar, human-monkey, human-sloth bear, and human-snakes. “From this, except for tiger and leopard, we have seen almost all the animals in our farms and settlements -- wild buffaloes, boar, elephants, monkeys -- scaring us from cultivating on our lands. With all types of farming stopped, we now depend on MGNREGS work and other odd jobs, and the PDS rations,” he says, adding that there have been stray attacks too. “The situation is really intense for us,” Bhalachandran adds.

Most of the local people cite increasing wild boar attacks on crop as a more serious concern than elephant sightings, reflecting the overall situation in the state where fatalities due to wild boar attacks (11, as against just four in 2016-17) have seen an increase in comparison to elephant attacks which were less (17) in 2023-24 than in 2022-23 (27).

The residents of the settlements say they try to combat the menace taking turns to do night-watches and the age-old method of ‘aazhikoottal’ — lighting up fires to scare away the animals.

“But the attack comes often when we are asleep. The next day, we find our crops roughed up and rummaged, and the chance of reviving even some of it becomes a task. The farming of any kind of crops has stopped in my area,” says Srikumaran Kani, chief of Podiyakkara settlement in Peppara. “Nowadays, the animals are not even scared by the sound that we make when elephants or boars stray in,” he adds.

“There is no food for them inside the forest. Earlier, even we used to find and consume wild roots such as ‘neduva’, ‘noora’, which grow naturally inside the forest. These were parts of the food of the animals, which is not available now. They enter our farms in search of food, and take away plantains, jackfruits, etc. This usually happens during the seasons when such crops are grown,” says Srikumaran. He says the animal attacks were always there in several tribal settlements in the belt, which houses 50 to 150 families.

“Our complaints fell on deaf ears, and it is only now when the animals started entering the villages adjoining forests that the people are taking note of the issue.”

In March 2024, the state government had declared man-animal conflict as a state-specific disaster, being the first state in the country to do so, after reports of deaths from animal attacks. Following this, there were emergency response teams employed at the state and districts level to look into the matters concerning tensions between man and animal.

“The public can directly contact us, or we are informed of it through the divisional or the district-level emergency response teams. There are 36 divisional response teams, who manage such complaints, which are then passed on to the Rapid Response Teams, which take action based on the cases. We are then informed of the outcome and that is recorded here,” says a senior official of the state-level team.

For Thiruvananthapuram, the facility is stationed at Palode, where the district team says they have had mostly wild elephant-related cases so far, and that too of animals straying into human settlements at night or sightings them on roads and pathways.

“The cases so far have been mostly about crop damage, about 25 of them in 2023-2024 as against 35 in 2022-2023. There are mostly complaints regarding wild boar sightings during travels and such. In summer season, the cases were a bit on the higher side, but we managed them using habitat management measures,” says Remya S, range forest officer, Palode.

However, local people seem less aware of such moves of the government to address the situation.

“It is true that the situation is not so bad as in the northern districts, but the tension here is slowly rising. We often report to the officials who do not seem to take our predicament seriously. The settlements are well inside the forest and presence of trenches to scare away elephants do not seem to help much. We need more concrete measures. Else, slowly, we will be moving towards a state of conflict much like what is in the northern districts,” says Srikumaran.

“We are planning to take up the matter seriously and get it addressed through our local forums,” says Lala, who stresses on better receptivity to the problems from the authorities and awareness creation among the people who are living in the forest fringe areas.

(In case of emergency, the public can contact district emergency response team stationed at Palode: 9188407517)