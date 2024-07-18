High-level meeting decides to take strict action against use of banned plastic in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to take strict measures against the use of banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastics.

The meeting was convened to discuss the measures to be taken to address the accumulation and dumping of waste in Amayizhanchan Canal following the tragic incident that led to the death of sanitation worker Joy while cleaning the Canal passing underneath the Central Railway Station in Thiruvananthapuram.

The meeting has also decided to invoke various sessions under the Disaster Management Act to ensure the scientific management of waste and prevent waste-related violations.