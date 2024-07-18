High-level meeting decides to take strict action against use of banned plastic in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to take strict measures against the use of banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastics.
The meeting was convened to discuss the measures to be taken to address the accumulation and dumping of waste in Amayizhanchan Canal following the tragic incident that led to the death of sanitation worker Joy while cleaning the Canal passing underneath the Central Railway Station in Thiruvananthapuram.
The meeting has also decided to invoke various sessions under the Disaster Management Act to ensure the scientific management of waste and prevent waste-related violations.
A sub-collector will be appointed as the special officer to ensure coordination among various agencies including Southern Railways, Major Irrigation and the City Corporation. The Chief Minister also directed the railway authorities to ensure scientific management of waste generated in their premises daily.
The railway authorities have been instructed to clean the canal passing underneath the railway premises at Thampanoor. The engineering wing under the railways has been instructed to carry out weekly inspections to ensure waste collected from the trains is scientifically managed.
The meeting has also decided to take stringent action against violators dumping waste on public roads and water bodies. Steps will be taken to cancel the registration of the vehicles used for such violations. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of removing waste from the water bodies to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.
In an effort to prevent further dumping of waste in the Amayizhanchan Canal, the Irrigation Department will undertake maintenance work on the fencing on both sides of the canal.
The department soon will take up new fencing work along 2000 metres of the Amayizhanchan Canal. Two trash booms will be installed by the corporation near the bridge in the middle of Rajaji Nagar and at the location where the colony ends.
Two trash booms will be installed by the Corporation near the bridge in the middle of Rajaji Nagar and at the end of the town. The scientific solid waste project identified in the Rajaji Nagar area will commence operations soon.
The existing Thumburmuzhi units at Rajaji Nagar colony will be made operational and excess waste will be handed over to authorised agencies. Mini material collection facilities and container MCF will be established for collecting non-biodegradable waste.
The meeting has also decided to install AI cameras for booking violations and prevent the dumping of waste in the Amayizhanchan canal. The cameras will be connected to the police control room to ensure timely action.
The meeting has also decided to provide training and necessary safety arrangements to sanitation workers and those involved in waste management activities. The state fire and rescue services will give the training.
An effluent Treatment Plant and integrated waste management system will be set up at Thampanoor Bus Station to prevent the discharge of polluted water and other solid waste to Amayizhanchan Canal.
The meeting has also directed the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to prevent overflow from the pumping stations at Plamoodu, Cosmo Hospital, Kannamoola and Pattoor. The zoo authorities have been instructed to install waste management facilities for treating wastewater and solid waste generated on its premises.
The meeting has also decided to take strict action against households located on the banks of the canal discharging sewage and greywater directly to the canal. Strict action will be taken against the commercial establishments operating at KSRTC, Thakaraparambu, Pattoor, Vanchiyoor, Janasakthi Nagar, and Kannamoola.
A community-level committee will be constituted, and upkeep of water channels by children and other various programs will be drawn up to ensure the free flow of stormwater to the ocean will be given priority.
The online meeting called by the Chief Minister was attended by the ministers of various departments including the Local Self Government Department, Public Works Department, Labour Department, Southern Railways, Water Resources. MLAs and the Mayor also attended the meeting. Senior officials including the Chief Secretary and Divisional Manager of Railways were also present.