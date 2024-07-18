Human-animal conflict: Need a permanent solution, says K Sudhakaran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran has sought a permanent solution to prevent human-wildlife conflict. In the light of the death of Marod Raju, a native of Kallur Kallumukku in Wayanad, Sudhakaran blamed the forest department and the LDF government for not coming up with a permanent solution.

Sudhakaran informed that this is the 11th casualty that has happened in Wayanad since January 2023. He urged the LDF government to provide proper financial assistance to Raju’s family and employment to his dependents. He pointed out that so far only one meeting of the government constituted committee Forest-Wildlife Conflict Management Committee had been held.

“There is lack of clarity on whether this committee has held district-level meetings where man-animal conflict is on the high. When people protest, only temporary relief promises come from the government. It is the government’s apathy that causes the loss of human life in wild animal attacks,” said Sudhakaran. He demanded for a timely change to be made in the Forest Wildlife Protection Act, urging the Union and state governments to take an initiative for it.