Thiruvananthapuram corporation office turns protest hotspot over death of sanitation worker

The council has come in for sharp criticism after Joy lost his life attempting to clean the part of the Amayizhanchan canal passing beneath the railway lines at central station. “The mayor and the ruling council cannot escape from their responsibility by blaming the railways. The canal, which passes through just 117m of railway property, before continuing to snake through several kilometres of the capital, is polluted with all kinds of dumped waste. It’s the negligence of the civic body that led to the mishap,” said opposition leader and BJP councillor M R Gopan.

Terming the mayor a total failure, he added that she is inexperienced in discharging her responsibilities. BJP councillors said that the city is in a mess because of poor waste management. The streetlights are not working, the smart city project remains incomplete, they added.

“Joy lost his life because of the apathy of the civic body and we want the corporation to give Rs 1 crore to his family. We will not allow them bury the issue by giving petty sums to the family,” said Gopan.

As many as 33 BJP councillors turned up at the corporation office at 9.30 am. “We concluded our protest by 5.30 pm and the mayor didn’t turn up at her office today. Employees were also prevented from entering the mayor’s office,” he said.

The BJP has called for a special council meeting on Friday to discuss the mishap that claimed the life of Joy.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists took out a protest march from Palayam martyrs’ square. The march turned violent when police tried to prevent the workers from barging into the corporation office. Subsequently, several workers were arrested. Police tried to disburse the protesters using water cannons. According to the Youth Congress, one of its activists was injured in the violence.