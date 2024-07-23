Several trees planted by TRDCL in city dry up; foul play suspected

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several trees planted by the Thiruvananthapuram Road Development Company (TRDCL), a concessionaire of the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), at strategic locations in the capital city, have mysteriously dried up, prompting suspicions of sabotage by local commercial establishments keen on preserving unobstructed views.

The City Road Improvement Project (CRIP), launched by KRFB in 2004 for a 15-year period, involved the planting of 2,660 trees along a 42-km stretch of footpaths in Thiruvananthapuram by the TRDCL. This initiative has significantly contributed to the city’s greenery, except for MG Road where narrow footpaths limited tree planting options.

Anilkumar Pandala, former project director at TRDCL, recalled the extensive efforts. “We had planted 210 trees alongside the Kuravankonam-Marappalam road alone. As many as 237 trees were planted on the stretch between Perookada and Kaudiar and 400 alongside the Asan Square-Thiruvananthapuam airport route,” he told TNIE.

The former official pointed out that several trees, dating back a few decades, on the Kanakakkunnu Palace-LMS Road stretch got uprooted in heavy rains. “The TRDCL planted 52 additional trees on the stretch to compensate for the number,” said Anilkumar.

However, recent developments have dismayed Anilkumar, who played a key role in transforming the city’s landscape. “A striking Bauhinia Blakeana tree near Manmohan Bungalow, grown to nearly five feet in height, has completely withered,” he lamented.

Similar fate has befallen trees planted near other commercial establishments, including a Jacaranda at Panavila Junction, another on Kurvankonam-Marappalam road, and a Pride of India tree near the Income Tax office in Kowdiar.