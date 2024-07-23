Thiruvananthapuram: KSEB rallies behind linemen in ‘vendetta’ row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB CMD Biju Prabhakar has asked the in-house vigilance department to initiate a probe on Ayroor native Rajeevan being denied electricity on Saturday, even as the board came out with medical reports to refute the consumer’s allegations that the linemen who came to his house to resolve the power issue had been drunk. This is the second time in two weeks that the KSEB has been accused of ‘vendetta’ against a consumer.

The latest incident took place on Saturday. Rajeevan alleged that the two linemen from the KSEB’s Kedakulam section office who came to his house following a power failure, were in an inebriated condition. The family alleged that since they filed a complaint with the police, the linemen refused to rectify the outage.

KSEB refuted the charge and said when the linemen were informed about the metre box catching fire (which resulted in the outage), they switched off the feeder and went to the complainant’s home. “There, they were treated badly and blocked from returning. The linemen then sought help from the local police station. When the police came, the members of the household alleged that the linemen were drunk,” the KSEB said in a statement.