Thiruvananthapuram: Kudumbashree’s Onam projects to take off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kudumbashree, in its continuing effort to brighten the Onam festivities, has launched two major projects — Nirappolima 2024 and Onakkani 2024. The initiatives focus on floriculture and pesticide-free vegetable production, respectively, and aim to improve local agricultural practices while providing employment opportunities to women farmers.

Minister for Local Self-Government and Excise, M B Rajesh, will inaugurate the state-level projects on Tuesday.

Nirappolima 2024 targets the cultivation of flowers like chrysanthemums, jasmine, marigolds, and Vadamalli on at least 1,000 acres, specifically for the Onam market.

This project, supporting 3,350 farmer groups currently engaged in floriculture, aims to expand. Kudumbashree, with technical support from the agriculture department, will assist in maximising production and marketing avenues.

Meanwhile, Onakkani is an intensive agricultural project focusing on growing pesticide-free vegetables such as beans, snake gourd, okra, and tomatoes on 2,500 hectares.

This initiative seeks to achieve self-sufficiency in vegetable production for local consumption, directly benefiting 11,298 farmer groups. By eliminating intermediaries, the project ensures better income for farmers.

Kudumbashree estimates that through these projects, 20,000 women farmers in the state will benefit from agricultural employment, with an additional 5,000 gaining from floriculture during the Onam season.