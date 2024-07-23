Kerala: V Muraleedharan and Satheesan visit Krishna Thankappan’s home

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan visited the family of Krishna Thankappan on Monday, who allegedly died due to medical negligence, demanding immediate action against those responsible and urging the government to provide compensation to the family.

“Despite lodging a complaint about medical negligence, the health department failed to investigate. Following her death, records at Neyyattinkara hospital were tampered with. Krishna was admitted to the medical college hospital at 2.41pm on July 15. However, fake records from Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospital claim ECGs were taken at 3.41pm and 3.39pm on the same day. Whose interests are they protecting with these falsified records? Additionally, false records were created stating that prescribed medicines were not administered,” said Satheesan. He demanded that the government compensate the economically disadvantaged family, who live on just five cents of land.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, inaugurating a protest meeting at Neyyattinkara, echoed the demand for a thorough investigation into Krishna’s death and urged authorities to take strict action against the negligent doctor.