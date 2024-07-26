Finding cinematic gems

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Memories may be frames frozen in time but they could be heard too. This journey back to the roots of a sound designer to capture The Sound of Memories is what Namit Venugopal wanted to show through his short film all ready to be shown in the competition campus section of the 16th IDSFFK, which will kick-off in Thiruvananthapuram on July 26.
Namit’s is one of the eight films handpicked from a bunch collected from over 100 campuses across Kerala under the exclusive section for films made by talents as young as 18 and fresh out of school.
Organisers say the platform is probably the only one of its kind across the country to offer a theatre release of this magnitude for projects made by youngsters who dream of being filmmakers.
Jithin G, 22, who holds a video production diploma from Safari Media Academy in Kochi, feels the forum will help him connect with a young audience. “I was inspired by the lives of my father and some elders as I put together the documentary Phases, which depicts the complex journey from birth to old age. The aim is to provide an insight into the emotions and the regret of not doing things as they dreamed,” he says.
Most of the campus films portray emotional fallouts in a personal sphere, from the after-effects of bullying shown in Pramod Sachidanandan’s Mutton Cutter and Vignesh A Bhaskar’s Society Barks to stories of play, of heartbreaks and survival in Jithin Cheeran Reji’s Forever Blues to Nasim Namsad’s Ente Yathraykkidayil.
“The idea is to spread the message to enjoy every little moment of life. The audience at IDSFFK will help us do that,” says Jithin.
Febin Martin, too, joins the chorus that movies should strike a chord even with a layperson watching a movie. His short film Hitham reveals a couple’s journey to parenthood. As they face the difficulties of infertility, the film takes a dark turn, revealing the psychological toll and problems in their partnership.
Hitham is Febin’s final-year film project as part of his post-graduation, which will get a theatre release at IDSFFK. “This is an alluring prospect for people like me who want to do good cinema. Social media may have now made it easier for those who want to be filmmakers but nothing like a theatre release after all the hard work I have put into it,” says Febin, who graduated from SH College, Thevara.
A film that seems a tad out of this pack is Ved Prakash’s The Shirt, about an ancient tribal tradition where people never unfasten the buttons on their shirts.
The array of movies was handpicked by a team, says Bharat Jayakumar, programme assistant of IDSFFK. “The movies are such that they showcase life and are an opportunity for the youngsters to not just display their skills but also to interact with stalwarts and masters and fine-tune their craft,” he says.
The torch bearers
There are many popular filmmakers, who started off their cinema journey, with campus films screened at IDSFFK. Many have gone on to become filmmakers of repute.
Last year’s IFFK awardee Fazil Razak whose long feature Thadavu fetched him laurels is one such.
“I graduated from UC College in Aluva and I had screened my short film at IDSFFK’s campus section. The best part of the festival is you get many reviews — both good and bad — and insights as to how to better the filmmaking. I understand the grammar of films from such interactions,” he says.
Zakkaria Mohammed, the maker of Sudani from Nigeria, is also another talent who started his career screening short films at festivals. “In my case, it was not just the IDSFFK where I showed my film in 2010. It was also VIBGYOY fest in Thrissur, the Sign festival and several others across Kerala, which has such a culture of refined film appreciation. Such exposure and reviews that come after it is what helps young minds,” he says.
For many campus filmmakers, these are stories that they expect to derive inspiration from.
“It is not even about short films or feature films. It is about films. What we feel about, we deliver through the medium — when it has to be short, it is short and when long, it is long,” says Fazil.
The gender query
The Competition Campus section is filled with a variety bunch but it did pose a gender question. Of the eight films selected, none of them were made by a female filmmaker. As per the programme team of IDSFFK, the number of entries was also few. “But it would be unfair to see a gender problem in this, as the other sections have included several films made by women. The 14th IDSFFK had several films from budding women directors. We also have a time slot of two hours, within which we can only show so many films,” says Bharat Jayakumar, programme assistant of IDSFFK.
The number of aspiring women filmmakers taking up courses in institutes in Kerala also doesn’t show a happy figure. Namit Venugopal, whose film The Sound of Memories is included in the campus section, says, in the LV Prasad Media and Film Institute where he studied, the number of women students was very few. “This could be because many prefer to go to high-end institutes like SRFTII, FTII and others outside the state.” However, Jithin feels the low count of women in filmmaking courses could be because of the duration. “Most diplomas are just for six months. However, there were a few married women who came to study visual media at my institute (Safari Media Academy in Kochi) out of sheer interest,” he says.