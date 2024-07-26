Finding cinematic gems

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Memories may be frames frozen in time but they could be heard too. This journey back to the roots of a sound designer to capture The Sound of Memories is what Namit Venugopal wanted to show through his short film all ready to be shown in the competition campus section of the 16th IDSFFK, which will kick-off in Thiruvananthapuram on July 26.

Namit’s is one of the eight films handpicked from a bunch collected from over 100 campuses across Kerala under the exclusive section for films made by talents as young as 18 and fresh out of school.

Organisers say the platform is probably the only one of its kind across the country to offer a theatre release of this magnitude for projects made by youngsters who dream of being filmmakers.

Jithin G, 22, who holds a video production diploma from Safari Media Academy in Kochi, feels the forum will help him connect with a young audience. “I was inspired by the lives of my father and some elders as I put together the documentary Phases, which depicts the complex journey from birth to old age. The aim is to provide an insight into the emotions and the regret of not doing things as they dreamed,” he says.

Most of the campus films portray emotional fallouts in a personal sphere, from the after-effects of bullying shown in Pramod Sachidanandan’s Mutton Cutter and Vignesh A Bhaskar’s Society Barks to stories of play, of heartbreaks and survival in Jithin Cheeran Reji’s Forever Blues to Nasim Namsad’s Ente Yathraykkidayil.

“The idea is to spread the message to enjoy every little moment of life. The audience at IDSFFK will help us do that,” says Jithin.

Febin Martin, too, joins the chorus that movies should strike a chord even with a layperson watching a movie. His short film Hitham reveals a couple’s journey to parenthood. As they face the difficulties of infertility, the film takes a dark turn, revealing the psychological toll and problems in their partnership.

Hitham is Febin’s final-year film project as part of his post-graduation, which will get a theatre release at IDSFFK. “This is an alluring prospect for people like me who want to do good cinema. Social media may have now made it easier for those who want to be filmmakers but nothing like a theatre release after all the hard work I have put into it,” says Febin, who graduated from SH College, Thevara.

A film that seems a tad out of this pack is Ved Prakash’s The Shirt, about an ancient tribal tradition where people never unfasten the buttons on their shirts.

The array of movies was handpicked by a team, says Bharat Jayakumar, programme assistant of IDSFFK. “The movies are such that they showcase life and are an opportunity for the youngsters to not just display their skills but also to interact with stalwarts and masters and fine-tune their craft,” he says.