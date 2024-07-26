German film fest kicks-off in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Banner Film Society, Thiruvananthapuram, in collaboration with the Goethe-Zentrum, is hosting a German Film Festival in the city. The festival to be held at Lenin Balavadi will be inaugurated by the vice-chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Prem Kumar. Director of the Goethe-Zentrum Syed Ibrahim will be the chief guest. Film critic M F Thomas will preside over the function.

The festival will kick off at 9.30am with a screening of Toubab, a poignant comedy-drama by Florian Dietrich that explores the life of Babtou, a Senegalese immigrant in Germany, as he tries to adapt to his new surroundings while staying true to his roots. The inaugural session will commence after the screening.

At 11.15 am, Precious Ivie, directed by Sarah Blasskiewitz, will be screened. The film explores the lives of two Afro-German half-sisters as they navigate their cultural identities and family bonds in contemporary Germany.

The afternoon screening at 2.30 pm will feature Prince, directed by Lisa Bierwirth. This gripping drama follows a young man’s struggles with adulthood and societal expectations.

The festival will conclude with the screening of The Last Execution by Franziska Stunkel at 4.30 pm. The haunting film recounts the true story of Werner Teske, the last person executed in East Germany.

Entry is free for all