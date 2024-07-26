KPCC secretary R V Rajesh seeks action against Thiruvananthapuram sub-collector

HIRUVANANTHAPURAM : KPCC secretary R V Rajesh has approached chief secretary Dr V Venu with a complaint against Thiruvananthapuram sub-collector Ashwathy Sreenivas who allegedly shouted at him and asked him to get out.

He demanded the chief secretary to take disciplinary action against the sub-collector.

In the complaint, Rajesh stated that it happened when he attended a meeting to resolve the protest and siege of National Highway at Neyyattinkara on Sunday night following the death of 28-year-old Krishna Thankappan due to medical negligence.

Thiruvananthapuram Malayinkeezhu native Krishna had allegedly died due to medical negligence at Medical College Hospital on Sunday after she was shifted from Neyyattinkara General Hospital. Following her relatives’ request, Rajesh reached the mortuary at Medical College Hospital. Rajesh recalled to TNIE that he held talks with the sub-collector and Neyyattinkara DySP where it was decided that the tahasildar should hold the inquest.

“The discussion was held in the presence of late Krishna’s relatives. It was decided that the medical records at the Neyyattinkara General Hospital should be handed over. But I realised that there was tampering in the medical documents and urged the sub-collector to conduct a probe into this. She shouted at me and asked me to get out.

As part of doing the inquest, the block panchayat and grama panchayat members were forcefully removed by the police as per the sub-collector’s orders,” said Rajesh who is also a former chairman of State Youth Commission.

He added that this led to further protests which saw the relatives of Krishna deciding to block the NH at Neyyattinkara. However, Ashwathy Srinivas told TNIE that she was asked by the government to meet the family of the deceased patient and not others.

“I wanted to meet the family and to address their concerns. They were ready to cooperate and I listened to them,” said Ashwathy.