K B Ganesh Kumar disowns order to penalise bike riders found talking

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The differences between Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar and MVD officers came to the fore after a directive by the Transport Commissionerate to penalise bike riders found talking to pillion riders became a talking point.

The directive is seen as challenging to implement, and the minister quickly distanced himself from it stating that it was issued without his knowledge.

He also said the idea conceived by the officers was not only difficulty to implement but also impractical.

The directive, issued by Joint Transport Commissioner K Manoj Kumar, instructed enforcement officers to penalise bikers found talking, citing potential distractions that could lead to accidents.

The MVD officers, however, said that the directive originated from the minister’s office based on a representation he received on bike accidents.

“The directive followed a fatal accident when a bike rider rear-ended a lorry after he got distracted by the conversation of the pillion rider. The direction was issued with a good intent and the enforcement officers were told to create awareness among bikers. Currently, there is no provision under the rule to fine them for talking,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.