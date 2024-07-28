Woman sustains injuries after being shot at by air gun in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman sustained injuries on her hand after she was shot at by an unidentified woman using an air gun at Vanchiyoor here on Sunday morning.

Shini, who worked as a Public Relations Officer, was attacked by a mask-wearing woman, who had entered the compound of her house disguised as a courier delivery person.

The sources said the attacker wore jeans and a jacket and pulled the trigger thrice at Shini. The woman first interacted with Shini's father-in-law saying she has a parcel for the woman. She asked the man to call Shini as the parcel was booked against her name.

Shini was attacked when she came to collect the parcel. The assailant asked her name and told to sign the paper. Just as she was about to do that, the assailant pulled out the air gun and pointed it at Shini.

She pulled the trigger twice, but the shot was not fired. It was the third attempt that injured Shini. She sustained injuries on her palm while trying to cover her face.

The assailant immediately fled the place after the attack. The injured was hospitalized by the neighbours. The pellet was found stuck in the hand.

The Vanchiyoor police have registered a case and launched a probe.