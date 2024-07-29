50 killed, 418 injured in wild animal attacks in Thiruvananthapuram since 2015

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The growing human-wildlife conflict in Thiruvananthapuram district has reached alarming levels, with the recent sighting of a wild gaur in the suburbs of the capital city. As per forest department records, around 50 people have lost their lives and 419 people injured in wild animal attacks in the district since 2015.

This year, such attacks have left two people dead and 18 injured. The villages and settlements on the forest fringes are the worst-affected by the human-wildlife conflict.

Since 2015, the forest department has granted Rs 1.55 crore as compensation for the dead and Rs 33.35 lakh for those injured in wild attacks. Villages such as Vithura, Bonacaud, Vellanadu, Kottooor, Palode, Peringamala, and Pallikkal are frequently experiencing incursions by wild animals, leading to crop destruction, property damage, and even threats to human life.