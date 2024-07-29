50 killed, 418 injured in wild animal attacks in Thiruvananthapuram since 2015

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The growing human-wildlife conflict in Thiruvananthapuram district has reached alarming levels, with the recent sighting of a wild gaur in the suburbs of the capital city. As per forest department records, around 50 people have lost their lives and 419 people injured in wild animal attacks in the district since 2015.
This year, such attacks have left two people dead and 18 injured. The villages and settlements on the forest fringes are the worst-affected by the human-wildlife conflict.
Since 2015, the forest department has granted Rs 1.55 crore as compensation for the dead and Rs 33.35 lakh for those injured in wild attacks. Villages such as Vithura, Bonacaud, Vellanadu, Kottooor, Palode, Peringamala, and Pallikkal are frequently experiencing incursions by wild animals, leading to crop destruction, property damage, and even threats to human life.
The recent incident involving a wild gaur, spotted near Technocity, brought widespread attention to the issue. However, for residents of villages on the forest fringes, such encounters are a daily ordeal. These communities regularly report sightings of wild elephants, wild boars, bears, snakes, peacocks, monkeys, weasels, wild gaurs, and porcupines.
Local residents have been calling for more effective measures to mitigate the conflict. “We live in constant fear and people don’t venture out after 5.30pm,” said Peringammala panchayat vice president B Vasantha. The panchayat is one of the critical spots in the district where wildlife incursions are rampant.
“Every day, we risk losing our crop and livestock, and our lives are always in danger. We are unable to plant anything even in our backyards or kitchen gardens. Elephants roam around freely after dusk. Recently, we concreted a road in Panniyottukadavu and the elephant rampaged and destroyed the road the same day. Farmers are at the receiving end and many farm-related losses go unreported,” Vasantha said.
She said that when the situation goes out of control, they call rapid response teams (RRT) under the forest department for help. “They too have their limitations, and they are human beings like us,” she added.
As many as 1,504 farmers have suffered crop losses to the tune of Rs 73.35 lakh since 2015. This year, the forest department has so far allocated Rs 3,06,050 for 23 farmers who suffered farm destruction.
According to the authorities, farming on the forest fringes is suffering because of wildlife incursions. Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Forest Officer Anil Antony told TNIE that the forest department has taken up eco-forestation measures as part of the state government’s policy.
‘”We have encroached on forest areas and that is one of the reasons for wildlife incursions. The farming activities suffer especially on the fringes of the forest. Tapioca and other crops attract these wild animals. Human-wildlife conflict is happening across the state, and here too. We have taken efforts to remove foreign species and plant indigenous trees to improve groundwater and food for wild animals,” he said.