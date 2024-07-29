Scientist, mammologist G U Kurup dies at 89

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned scientist and mammologist Dr G U Kurup passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. He was 89. Kurup, who retired as the head of the Western Ghats Regional Station of the Zoological Survey of India, had made remarkable contributions to the field of mammalogy and conservation.

One of his celebrated work came in the late 1970s, when he surveyed the rural and urban monkey populations across South India. Commissioned by the central government, this project was launched in response to a drastic decline in the monkey population owing to their export for medical and military research. The survey covered nearly all the panchayats in South India.

Another significant achievement of Kurup came in 1987 when he “rediscovered” the Malabar civet from two skins obtained from Nilambur, indicating that the species has not gone extinct. Malabar civet was listed as “possibly extinct” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 1978 and is now termed as Critically Endangered by the body as no one has sighted a live animal despite several attempts.