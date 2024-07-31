Thiruvananthapuram

Funeral of Nevin Dalvin, UPSC aspirant who drowned in basement of Delhi coaching centre, held on July 30

Nevin’s mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram on a late-night flight on Monday.
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan consoles Lancelet T S, the mother of Nevin Dalvin, at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan consoles Lancelet T S, the mother of Nevin Dalvin, at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on TuesdayPhoto | B P Deepu
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The funeral of Nevin Dalvin, one of the three UPSC aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre in New Delhi, was held at 10.30am at his house at Thachottukavu in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited Nevin’s family at 9.50am and offered condolences. He spoke with Nevin’s parents and left by 10.10am after paying his respects.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, former speaker N Shaktan, MLA I B Satheesh, District Panchayat Welfare Standing Committee chairman Vilappil Radhakrishnan, Vilavoorkal grama panchayat president T Lalimurali, and several others were also present at the funeral.

Nevin’s mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram on a late-night flight on Monday. At the airport, General Education Minister V Sivankutty and MLA Satheesh were present along with Nevin’s relatives to receive the mortal remains.

