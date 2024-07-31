Revenue department stalls proposed paid parking at Varkala helipad in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The move by Varkala municipal authorities to introduce paid parking at Varkala helipad, a popular area near the Varkala Cliff frequented by tourists, has been stalled by the Revenue Department. The decision has come as a huge blow to the Varkala municipality.

The tahsildar in an order issued on Monday highlighted that the helipad area spread over a sprawling 1.7484 hectares is government ‘puramboke’ land and that the move by the local body to collect parking fee is illegal. The order states that the municipality does not have the legal authority to grant permission for parking facilities on government ‘puramboke’ land.

There have been growing concerns over the stability and safety of the cliff, which has been eroding at an accelerated pace in the past few months. The revenue authorities issued the order following a complaint filed by the Environment Protection and Research Council (EPRC).

“The cliff is in a vulnerable state and the authorities should curb parking at the helipad to protect the cliff and visitors. Recently, the entry of heavy vehicles was restricted but now the local body wants to collect parking fees. They are least bothered about the conservation of the cliff ,” said Sanjeev S J of EPRC. He said that the cliff is in a very vulnerable state and can cave in anytime.