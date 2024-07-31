Thiruvananthapuram: Curtains fall on IDSFFK; awards to be given out without official ceremony

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will come to a close on Wednesday. As many as 30 films, including seven in the competition sections, will be screened on the final day.

The winners will be presented awards in the evening without an official ceremony, which has been cancelled in view of the landslide in Wayanad.

Competing for the award in the long documentary section on Wednesday is Nirmal Chander Dandriyal’s 6-A Akash Ganga. Other films that will be screened are: six short documentaries competing for the awards; four films that won international awards (in the festival winners package); Asmae El Moudir’s The Mother of All Lies – Morocco’s official Oscar entry that won the best director award in the Un Certain Regard at Cannes last year.

Other films in this category are Lam Can Zhao’s A Summer’s End Poem that won the International Jury Best Short Film at the Berlin festival, Francisco Lezama’s An Odd Turn that won the Golden Berlin Bear this year and Eva Konnemann’s That’s All from Me which won a special mention at the 2024 Berlinale.

Three films in the social justice category, one film in the Tales from Palestine section, a film by the Bedi brothers and eight international documentaries and short films will also be screened.

Films to be screened

Nirmal Chander Dandriyal’s 6-A Akash Ganga

Asmae El Moudir’s The Mother of All Lies

Lam Can Zhao’s A Summer’s End Poem

Francisco Lezama’s An Odd Turn

Eva Konnemann’s That’s All from Me