Aneeshya committee challenges anticipatory bail of accused persons

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Justice for Aneeshya Solidarity Committee, in collaboration with Aneeshya’s family, has decided to approach the High Court to challenge the anticipatory bail secured by the accused persons.

The committee asserts that the departmental investigation into the demise of S Aneeshya, assistant public prosecutor at Paravur court, was marred by bias.

According to revelations brought forth by the Committee through RTI documents, the investigation into Aneeshya’s suicide was more of a cover-up attempt to protect the accused individuals.

The probe, conducted by a deputy director of prosecution, is particularly alarming given that one of the accused holds a similar rank.

“Critical evidence, such as the suicide note implicating the accused in a conspiracy, was not presented for scrutiny. Moreover, statements from individuals who knew about the harassment endured by Aneeshya were disregarded, including the exclusion of DDP (Administration) Premnath, who was willing to provide testimony. Critical audio message of harassment by Deputy Director of Prosecution, Abdul Jaleel, was also ignored,” said P E Usha, Convenor of the Committee

“It is evident that the investigation failed to adhere to its terms of reference, raising serious concerns about its integrity and impartiality,” she further added.

Despite directives from the Director General of Prosecution to furnish the investigating officer with essential materials, reports, and news clippings, there is no documented evidence of such documentation being provided.

This absence of crucial information suggests potential collusion, consistent with allegations made in Aneeshya’s suicide note implicating the involvement of the director of prosecution, added the Committee members.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.