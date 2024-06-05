Festive mood in Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Party workers gathered in large numbers in front of the counting centre at Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, after Shashi Tharoor solidified his winning margin. A festive mood prevailed when the party workers took over the road in front of the college as the Congress made commanding victories in both Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday.

Shashi Tharoor, after cementing his victory with a margin of over 16,000 votes, visited the KPCC office with his followers as scores of party workers were waiting to receive him at the counting station at Mar Ivanios. The workers, wearing T-shirts with Tharoor’s photograph, waved the party flags as they grooved to drilling music and drums.

While winning margins swayed to and forth many times between the UDF and the LDF in the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, Adoor Prakash emerged victorious with a very slim margin, adding to the jubilation of the party workers. They shouted victory slogans and lifted the winning candidates to celebrate the victory.

Besides a small tension between the Congress workers and police on duty in front of Mar Ivanios College, the situation was peaceful.