Unplug the phone and play

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In today’s digital world, many are weary of endless hours spent on smartphones. The entertainment these devices offer often feels limited and impersonal. Thankfully, residents of the capital city have a wealth of options for relaxation and exploration.

The Napier Museum and Kanakakunnu Palace provide scenic and peaceful settings for those who want to go for a walk enjoying nature. Beach lovers can find peace on the shores of Shankhumukham and Kovalam. When the urge for a weekend getaway strikes, Varkala and Ponmudi offer picturesque escapes. Those seeking spiritual enrichment can visit the Padmanabhaswamy temple, Attukal temple, and even Kanyakumari.

But for those who want to cherish quality time spent in old-school ways, engaging in games and conversation, there is now a special place in the city: Playfolio.

This unique spot invites people of all ages to gather, connect, and enjoy the timeless pleasures of cerebral games and meaningful interactions.

Playfolio is a place to connect, learn, and play together. They have a collection of carefully selected toys and board games that foster learning through play, ensuring that each item is not just for fun but a stepping stone for growth. It passionately creates environments that encourage creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration.