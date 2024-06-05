Unplug the phone and play

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In today’s digital world, many are weary of endless hours spent on smartphones. The entertainment these devices offer often feels limited and impersonal. Thankfully, residents of the capital city have a wealth of options for relaxation and exploration.
The Napier Museum and Kanakakunnu Palace provide scenic and peaceful settings for those who want to go for a walk enjoying nature. Beach lovers can find peace on the shores of Shankhumukham and Kovalam. When the urge for a weekend getaway strikes, Varkala and Ponmudi offer picturesque escapes. Those seeking spiritual enrichment can visit the Padmanabhaswamy temple, Attukal temple, and even Kanyakumari.
But for those who want to cherish quality time spent in old-school ways, engaging in games and conversation, there is now a special place in the city: Playfolio.
This unique spot invites people of all ages to gather, connect, and enjoy the timeless pleasures of cerebral games and meaningful interactions.
Playfolio is a place to connect, learn, and play together. They have a collection of carefully selected toys and board games that foster learning through play, ensuring that each item is not just for fun but a stepping stone for growth. It passionately creates environments that encourage creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration.
Anurag R, one of the founders of Playfoilo says, “Our startup is dedicated to the concept of ‘Community Play.’ We recognise that the joy of play is magnified when shared with others, creating a sense of belonging and mutual engagement. At Playfolio, we offer a curated selection of board games, Lego sets, STEM toys, and collectibles.”
He explained, “Also, we believe play is more than just a pastime; it’s essential for human development and important for all ages. Children develop important cognitive and social skills through play, adults find it a great way to relieve stress, and it helps bring communities closer together. This universal significance of play is at the heart of our mission to create environments where play thrives and brings people together.”
Their journey to create a space for their mission ended up in Eve’s Coffee, a coffee shop known for its warm atmosphere, and then onwards it became the perfect partner. Sharing values of creativity and interaction, they transformed part of the coffee shop into Playfolio’s home.
Now, visitors can enjoy a cup of coffee while exploring the world of play.
“In addition to our regular activities, we have a small store inside Eve’s Coffee where people can find products to spark creativity and imagination. We recently finished a successful two-month summer camp at Eve’s Coffee, working with various organizations and brands to offer fun activities for children and families. The camp included Lego building, STEM toy building, board games, and more. Besides our in-store offerings, we support local initiatives and partner with organizations that share our passion. Whether it’s a school event or working with a non-profit, we always aim to make a positive impact,” said Amith Thampirajan co-founder of Playfolio.
People who want to join in on the fun can register for board game nights, Nerf Wars, Lego Build Parties, or Topps TCG events through the link in the bio of their Instagram handle @playfolio.in.