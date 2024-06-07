Learning to heal in community’s embrace

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Merryn Tharakan spent over a decade working as a graphic designer. However, five years ago, plagued by a sense of dissatisfaction, she made a life-altering decision to leave behind the realm of design and dedicate herself to the field of mental health.

“I didn’t feel like I was doing the right thing. It just felt like I was making rich people richer. In that period, I was going through my own set of mental health issues. That’s when I decided to leave,” she says.

This existential crisis made her seek a more meaningful path. Today, she focuses on collective healing, contradicting the individualistic approach to mental health prevalent in society.

As an Internal Family Systems therapist, Merryn is pioneering community-based healing in the capital city through her workshops on embodied play, archetypal healing and emotional integration.

“I wanted to make community spaces where people can heal together,” says Merryn.

“We live in a society that sort of puts a lot of stress on individuals and expects them to just go into therapeutic space to heal themselves and then come back to the same stressors. It becomes a vicious cycle, and it becomes a loop. It is important that the system change considerably, and the only way to achieve that is through collective healing,” says the Natioanal Institute of Design graduate.

“When individuals face challenges entirely on their own, the experience can be deeply isolating. In contrast, community spaces foster a sense of belonging and remind us that we are not alone in this,” she adds. There are three distinct methods to Merryn’s healing touch.