Learning to heal in community’s embrace

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Merryn Tharakan spent over a decade working as a graphic designer. However, five years ago, plagued by a sense of dissatisfaction, she made a life-altering decision to leave behind the realm of design and dedicate herself to the field of mental health.
“I didn’t feel like I was doing the right thing. It just felt like I was making rich people richer. In that period, I was going through my own set of mental health issues. That’s when I decided to leave,” she says.
This existential crisis made her seek a more meaningful path. Today, she focuses on collective healing, contradicting the individualistic approach to mental health prevalent in society.
As an Internal Family Systems therapist, Merryn is pioneering community-based healing in the capital city through her workshops on embodied play, archetypal healing and emotional integration.
“I wanted to make community spaces where people can heal together,” says Merryn.
“We live in a society that sort of puts a lot of stress on individuals and expects them to just go into therapeutic space to heal themselves and then come back to the same stressors. It becomes a vicious cycle, and it becomes a loop. It is important that the system change considerably, and the only way to achieve that is through collective healing,” says the Natioanal Institute of Design graduate.
“When individuals face challenges entirely on their own, the experience can be deeply isolating. In contrast, community spaces foster a sense of belonging and remind us that we are not alone in this,” she adds. There are three distinct methods to Merryn’s healing touch.
Finding safety through play
Embodied play is a cornerstone of Merryn’s workshops, where the emphasis is on reconnecting with one’s body to achieve a sense of safety.
“Your body only understands one thing. You can’t be in survival mode and play at the same time,” she explains. “In embodied play, you help your body understand that it’s safe to experience emotions. To truly feel safe, you must embody that feeling. This can only happen when your body exits survival mode, allowing it to experience and integrate emotions fully.”
Healing through feeling
Emotional integration is the second pillar of Merryn’s therapeutic framework. She emphasised the importance of truly experiencing and integrating emotions rather than merely intellectualising them.
“You can only heal when you feel,” she says. “Many people try to distract themselves from their emotions rather than confronting and processing them. This avoidance leads to stress and emotional issues. In my workshops, I encourage participants to identify where they feel emotions in their bodies.”
Merryn helps them achieve a deeper level of healing and emotional integration by guiding them to sit with their emotions and letting them pass through the body.
Addressing relationships
Another aspect of Merryn’s approach is archetypal healing, which involves healing through templates or archetypes.
“If you had a hard relationship with your father in the past, he might have changed in the last five years, but you still carry the baggage of your entire life with him. And that is the idea through which you interact with him. It’s not just the relationship with the actual person, but the idea of the person that we need to heal,” she explains.
This method focuses on resolving the internalised images and ideas we have about people, which often cause conflict and emotional pain.
Merryn’s next workshop is set for June 8th at the Reading Room, Cheruvaikkal.