Thiruvananthapuram: Visiting Oriental darters’ ‘tangle’ leaves zoo authorities in flutter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo has always taken pride in the flocks of visiting Oriental darters which have made the facility’s freshwater lake their nesting sanctuary for years.

During the most recent sojourn, a research team, comprising P V Vijayalakshmi, superintendent of the Natural History Museum, and four others, came across a disturbing trend: five darter parents were found entangled in plastic and cloth debris making them unable to feed the chicks. Interestingly, the partners took up the role of feeding them.

Oriental darters (Anhinga melanogaster) are known for their distinctive ‘darting’ beaks, which help them hunt fish, and webbed feet that propel them through the water. When swimming, only their heads and long necks remain above water, which has earned them the moniker snake birds. The zoo’s lake, surrounded by lush vegetation and teeming with fish, offers an ideal and safe habitat for the water birds.

Every year, these endangered birds arrive at the zoo before the onset of monsoon, says Vijayalakshmi. “Once the monsoon recedes, they fly away with their chicks. Our team studied the nesting biology of these remarkable birds, who have made a rain tree their sanctuary. There are now 15 nests, 15 chicks and 13 fledglings. Five darter parents were found entangled in plastic and cloth debris. Despite Thiruvananthapuram Zoo being a plastic-free zone, it appears the birds encountered these hazards while foraging elsewhere,” Vijayalakshmi told TNIE.

These birds normally use fresh leaves for bedding, but the presence of plastic and cloth debris in their nests poses a severe threat to their survival. Zoo authorities placed surveillance cameras to gauge their activities where the mature males and fecund females were observed struggling to remove the tangle. Their shift from natural to synthetic nesting materials is posing a serious concern. This places both adults and chicks in considerable risk.

P N Deepthi, curator of NH Museum; Dr Sujith V Gopalan, a wildlife consultant; and C K Akhila, an intern at the NH Museum, were also part of the research team.