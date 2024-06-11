Kerala: Among the 561 prisoners granted parole are six TP murder convicts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As many as 561 prisoners have been granted parole across various prisons in the state after the election model code of conduct was lifted. These include those convicted in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case, who were lodged in Kannur jail. However one of the key convicts, Kodi Suni, was denied parole considering his violent behaviour in prison.

While 330 were granted parole from Nettukaltheri open prison, in Thiruvananthapuram, the facility was extended to 23 prisoners of Poojappura central jail. Additionally, 30 inmates of Kannur central jail, 18 of Viyyur prison, 10 of Thrissur high security jail, and 150 of Cheemeni open prison were also granted parole.

T K Rajeesh, Muhammed Shafi, Kirmani Manoj, M C Anoop, Annan Sajith, and K Shinoj are the convicts who were awarded life imprisonment without remission in the TP murder case who were paroled. Even the High Court had blocked the granting of parole to them.

Kodi Suni, who is currently in Thavanur central jail, was denied his request for parole because of his violent nature. He had reportedly attempted to murder the staff at Viyyur prison, which led to his transfer to Thavanur jail.

Parole decisions have specific regulations requiring inmates to have completed at least two years or one-third of their sentence to be eligible. Additionally, a favourable police report and a special committee’s probation report are necessary for approval.

TP’s widow and RMP leader K K Rema MLA expressed concern about the potential threat to public peace as a result of the action. She called for an investigation into whether political influence played a role in granting parole to six of the nine persons convicted for the murder of her husband.

Rema expresses concern

