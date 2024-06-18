Man arrested for murdering friend after drunken brawl in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Balaramapuram police have arrested Kumar in connection with the murder of 40-year-old Biju from Aluvila.

Kumar was taken into police custody.

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Sunday after Biju and Kumar had been drinking together. Upon returning to their homes, the two friends, still inebriated, argued over the phone.

Later, Kumar reached Biju's house and dared him to come outside. The confrontation escalated, and in a fit of rage, Kumar stabbed Biju in the chest and neck.

Biju fled bleeding but collapsed a short distance away.

Biju's wife, Manju, and son-in-law, Vishnu, who rushed to the spot upon hearing the commotion, found Biju lying on the road and rushed him to the Neyyattinkara General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kumar fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Biju is survived by his wife Manju, his children Ashwathi and Achu, and his son-in-law Vishnu.