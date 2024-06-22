Rocking with yoga in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal captures the scenes of yoga enthusiasts and common people observing International Yoga Day

The rain could not dampen the spirits of the yoga connoisseurs who assembled in several parts of the city to observe International Yoga Day. This year, on the 10th edition of the yoga day, the theme is ‘Yoga for Self and Society’.

Joining millions across the globe in observing the Day, Thiruvananthapuram held special yoga sessions in many government and private institutions where students, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, teachers, and the interested participated in large numbers to practise the postures.

The statewide inauguration was done at the Central Stadium by Health Minister Veena George, who also announced the opening of 10,000 yoga clubs across Kerala. Later, government officials joined the public in performing the asanas. The crowd assembled included people from varied walks of life and age brackets — from two years to 76 years. For some, it was a ritual to be followed, while for others, it was an occasion to take the resolution to start the practice as a journey towards better health and harmony of their mind and body.