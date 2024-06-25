KSVVES to stage protest in Thiruvananthapuram against K-SMART platform

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KSVVES) will stage a Secretariat protest on June 25 against K-SMART -- the one stop e-governance platform that integrates all services offered by the Local Self Government Institutions -- over trade licence renewal related issues.

The district council of the Samiti has decided to protest demanding rectifications of the shortcomings in the online platform. KSVVES state president S S Manoj said that the traders are facing a lot of challenges to get their trade licence renewed. “About 99% of the traders are unable to renew their licences because of the unnecessary terms and conditions mandated by the K-SMART.

There is already a government order which allows the renewal of the trade licence by producing traders’ personal ID and ownership or lease agreement document. Many unnecessary conditions in the online platform are pausing challenges for the traders,” said Manoj.

He alleged that the LSGIs are fleecing some traders by imposing a user fee on them for waste disposal service, which they don’t receive. “There are traders who don’t require the services of Haritha Karma Sena but are forced to pay the user fee for the service they don’t receive. This is exploitation of traders,” he added.