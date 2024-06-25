Thiruvananthapuram

Major fire breaks out at plastic godown in Thiruvananthapuram

The godown is located in a densely populated area and it is part of a plastic recycling factory.
A total of 12 fire units were engaged in dousing the fire.
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out at Surya Packs, a plastic storage company in Kochuveli early Tuesday at 4.30 am. 

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have sparked the blaze. 

As the godown was closed, no casualties were reported. A security guard who noticed the fire alerted the police, who then called the Fire Force to the scene. 

A total of 12 fire units were engaged in dousing the fire. Heavy rainfall hindered their efforts. Videos showed the fire spreading throughout the building. 

“The godown is located in a densely populated area and it is part of a plastic recycling factory. The fire was extinguished at around 7.30 am. However, concerns remain as they are plastic materials. The mitigation process is still ongoing,” said Valiyathura police.

