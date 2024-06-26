Kovalam marathon registrations open

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 2nd International Kovalam Marathon is set to take place on September 29.

This year’s marathon features five categories, with the full marathon (42.2km) as the main attraction. Other categories include the 21.1-km half marathon, 10-km long run, 5-km corporate run, and a fun run for children. The marathon offers the participants a scenic journey through Kerala’s coastal paradise from Kovalam to Shankumukham.

The event is open to anyone above 18 years for the main marathon categories, while children can participate in the fun run.

The Young Indians Trivandrum Chapter is the primary organiser, collaborating with the Confederation of Indian Industries and Kerala Police. The marathon is expected to attract seasoned runners, fitness enthusiasts, students, and others from around the world.

The registration for the event was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam IPS. Also present at the event were Young Indians Trivandrum Chapter chairman Sumesh Chandran, co-chair Shankari Unnithan, and race director Shino.

For more details, visit www.kovalammarathon.com.