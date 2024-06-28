National cooperative development corporation awards presented

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan presented the ‘National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) Regional Awards for Cooperative Excellence and Merit-2023’ at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The event, held at the Institute Of Co-Operative Management, Poojappura, was organised by the Thiruvananthapuram regional office of NCDC, which is under the Union Ministry of Cooperation.

The ‘Best Primary Credit Cooperative Society’ award went to Okkal Service Cooperative Bank Ltd (No 2181), Ernakulam. Varappetty Service Cooperative Bank Ltd (No 1015), Ernakulam, was the runner-up. The ‘Best Primary Women Cooperative’ award went to Azhiyur Vanitha Cooperative Society Ltd (D-2661) in Kozhikode, while Chakkittappara Vanitha Cooperative Society Ltd (D 2931), Kozhikode, was the runner-up. The ‘Best Primary Cooperative Society in Service Sector’ award went to Kollam District Cooperative Hospital Society Ltd (Q-952). Kasargod District Cooperative Society Ltd (S-42) and Kannur District Cooperative Society Ltd (C-834) shared the second prize.

In the ‘Best Primary Cooperative Society in Weaker Section’ category, Vechoochira Milk Producers Co-operative Society Ltd (PT-88(D)), Pathanamthitta, was adjudged winner, while Alleppey Small Scale Coir matting Producers Cooperative Society Ltd (A-742), Alappuzha, was the runner-up. The first prize comprised a Certificate of Excellence and a purse of `25,000, while the second prize winners received a Certificate of Merit and `20,000. Cooperative department secretary Rathan U Kelkar, registrar of cooperative societies T V Subhash, NCDC officials, cooperative federations, department officials and cooperators attended the event.