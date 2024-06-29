Flood fault lines in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nowadays, the romance of the rains has become more of a nightmare for the people of the state capital. After every rain, the floodwater brings with it the uncleared waste accumulated on roadsides and seeps into homes to make a mess of the lives of those residing in low-lying areas.

This is the story in several parts of the city. Yet the ones extremely affected are the localities in and around All Saints’ College, especially the residential areas of Eenthivilakam, and Balanagar in Vettucaud. Following the rain, which is sometimes intermittent and sometimes continuous, the narrow lanes of these regions are largely deserted now, with most people shifting to their relatives’ homes or moving to relief camps.

For the few who choose to stay back hoping things will get better, life becomes hell with water entering their homes and remaining ankle-deep. They are unable to cook and have to depend on takeaways.

Meanwhile, the waste in the area that should have been removed during the pre-monsoon cleaning drive but wasn't, has entered their homes with the floodwater. Adding to the menace is the risen level of septic tanks.

The situation now is grim, with the water beginning to stink, sparking fears of diseases. And barring a few occasions when they get the floodwater pumped out, the authorities do not seem to care. The exercise, however, is futile as the area gets flooded in the next spell of rain.