Specialised cancer care skill training courses launched

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a groundbreaking initiative, ASAP Kerala, in partnership with the Malabar Cancer Centre, has introduced specialised skill training courses catering to the growing demand in the field of cancer care. The courses are aimed at addressing the shortage of skilled medical professionals.

The three major courses being offered are Chemotherapy Nursing, Molecular Techniques for Clinical Application, and Medical Secretary, all of which are set to commence at the Malabar Cancer Centre later this month. Dr Usha Titus, chairperson and managing director of ASAP Kerala, emphasises the global opportunities these courses offer in the health sector, particularly in the field of nursing.