Tirumala: A holy hillock

A steep climb to the top of a rock that oversees the expanse of Thiruvananthapuram. The tranquil Thrichakrapuram Sreekrishnaswamy temple looks as old as the rock on which it is perched.

The loveliness of dusk and dawn and the majesty of the Western Ghats lining the horizon of the city are visible from there. The exhilarating silence that fills the place... the folds of Tirumala hold a lot of history.

The place’s name rings similar to the Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh where the hillock was deemed holy due to its connection to the Venkateshwara temple. Here too there is a similar connection. Tirumala translates to the holy hill. The area encompassing the hill (mala) may have got the prefix Tiru (holy) because of the presence of the Thrichakrapuram temple.

Said to be the oldest temple in Thiruvananthapuram, its origins find no mention even in the Mathilakam records. Legends claim the Pandavas stayed atop the hill, after being banished from their land, and consecrated the temple.

“Bookwise, it was recorded nowhere until the Memoir of the Survey of Travancore and Cochin (1816-1820) by Lt Benjamin Swain Ward and Lt Peter Eyre Conner took note and said it was so ancient that its antiquity cannot be ascertained,” says historian Malayankeezhu Gopalakrishnan.