Tirumala: A holy hillock

A steep climb to the top of a rock that oversees the expanse of Thiruvananthapuram. The tranquil Thrichakrapuram Sreekrishnaswamy temple looks as old as the rock on which it is perched.
The loveliness of dusk and dawn and the majesty of the Western Ghats lining the horizon of the city are visible from there. The exhilarating silence that fills the place... the folds of Tirumala hold a lot of history.
The place’s name rings similar to the Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh where the hillock was deemed holy due to its connection to the Venkateshwara temple. Here too there is a similar connection. Tirumala translates to the holy hill. The area encompassing the hill (mala) may have got the prefix Tiru (holy) because of the presence of the Thrichakrapuram temple.
Said to be the oldest temple in Thiruvananthapuram, its origins find no mention even in the Mathilakam records. Legends claim the Pandavas stayed atop the hill, after being banished from their land, and consecrated the temple.
“Bookwise, it was recorded nowhere until the Memoir of the Survey of Travancore and Cochin (1816-1820) by Lt Benjamin Swain Ward and Lt Peter Eyre Conner took note and said it was so ancient that its antiquity cannot be ascertained,” says historian Malayankeezhu Gopalakrishnan.
Legends also find a Jain connection to the place akin to the Jain link found in similar places in the northern parts of Tamil Nadu, where Vaishnavite worship was prominent.
The other reason for the name Tirumala is connected to the Padmanabhaswamy temple. “It is from this hill that the rock that made the ‘Ottakkalmandapam’ placed at the sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Padmanabhaswmay temple was procured,” says Jayadevan Nair, president of the Kattachal Residents’ Association.
It is said the rock was carried from Tirumala to the Padmanabhaswamy temple in 41 days. This 18th-century anecdote is popularly cited as the reason for the place to be named Tirumala because, before this incident, there was no mention or clarity on the place’s name in any records.
A reason for Tirumala not having any recorded name until the 18th century could also be its geography. It was a forest populated sparsely even on its fringes. “There was a verdant stretch around Tirumala that was called Kottaramkaadu. That later became PTP Nagar, the city’s first residential colony,” Jayadevan says.
Tirumalabhagom (Tirumala and its fringes) was a vast expanse of land that stretched to the Killiyar check dam area from where water used to be channelised to fill up the Padmatheertham pond in front of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. “Even the present-day Pangode and the areas leading up to Poojappura could be included in Tirumala,” says Gopalakrishnan.
Though several prominent establishments such as the Pangode military camp and the banks and offices of Poojappura are close by, Tirumala continues to show a reticence in accommodating activity. Probably, it still craves its reclusivity, to remain the hill where holiness finds a home.
What’s in a name
