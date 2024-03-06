Governor emphasizes employing emerging tech for a progressive future at KTU's inaugural convocation; Father-daughter duo receives PhD certificate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Employing emerging technologies to benefit all areas of human activity is the only forward in a future marked by technological innovations and disruptions, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on Tuesday.
Khan, the Chancellor of state universities, was speaking at the first convocation ceremony of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).
He said students of Technological University are making significant contributions to society and recalled how WESAT, a satellite designed and built exclusively by an all-woman team of students and faculty members of LBS Institute of Technology, made a benchmark of excellence.
Such innovations have testified to the rising spirit of innovation among the students, he said. He congratulated the students and university for engaging in activities of technological advances.
“I urge you to continue and reach the wealth of knowledge and expertise while being firmly rooted in values that have defined our ethos as Indians,” he said.
Pro Chancellor and Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice Dr R Bindu presided over the function. She urged students to use the knowledge they have gained in classrooms to find feasible solutions for everyday problems in the world.
Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, Board of Governors member Venugopal G, syndicate member Vinod Kumar Jacob, Registrar A Praveen, and Dean Academics Vinu Thomas participated in the convocation ceremony.
Father-daughter duo receives PhD certificate
At the Technological University’s first graduation ceremony, the governor presented research degree certificates to a father-daughter duo. The degrees were conferred to Sivarajan and Nirmal, who did their research studies at Thrissur Government Engineering College and earned their PhD. Both had made headlines when they gave their PhD open defence on the same day. They were supervised by the same research guide. Both picked Power Systems for pursuing their studies. Sivarajan retired from KSEB as chief engineer in 1989 and went on to work full-time researcher.