ISRO to guide women with startup dreams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Often, the lack of clarity or the road ahead is what stops women from dreaming big and launching themselves as entrepreneurs.

Now, a guiding light has emerged for women, who have startup ideas, and teachers, who could inspire their students.

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) have designed a women’s entrepreneurship workshop titled ‘Empower’, where women students and teachers of technical universities and engineering colleges across the state would be hand-held into the world of startups.

Selected teams, each with three members, who had applied for the workshop with a submission of their startup idea, will be called for presenting their proposal before a VSSC/IISU panel of scientists at VSSC in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7.

The team that has the best proposal will be felicitated and certificates will be awarded to all other teams that participate.