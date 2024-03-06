Moulding her own space with clay

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a fast-paced world that values quick results and mass-produced items from big factories, ancient art forms and the skilled hands behind them are facing a decline.

However, in this rush for uniformity, a silent revolution is quietly reshaping the world of pottery-making. Pottery, unlike the other perfect things, stands out because it is not afraid of being imperfect.

For Rosa Abraham, pottery making is not just something to pass the time but a passion and now, a profession.

The young entrepreneur has taken to pottery on a mission — to infuse purpose, beauty, and soul into everyday objects.

After completing her postgraduation in ceramics and glass design at the Indian Institute of Crafts and Design, she worked at various places to develop her skills.

Rosa then decided to start her own pottery studio, KOSAVA, in her hometown. “It has been an exciting journey ever since,” Rosa says.

The name KOSAVA holds a special significance. It is an adaptation of Koshavan, a term referring to the pottery-making community in Kerala.

In her studio in Thiruvananthapuram, she creates pottery, enjoying its slow and deliberate rhythm, and the magic of transforming a lump of clay into something beautiful, functional, and unique, gives joy and satisfaction.

This experience cannot be replaced by any digital equipment. It requires patience and perseverance but the reward is a sense of achievement.

At 29, she faced a crossroads, having to choose between leaving her job and venturing into entrepreneurship as a solo act. But she always believed in personal growth.