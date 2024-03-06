Moulding her own space with clay

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a fast-paced world that values quick results and mass-produced items from big factories, ancient art forms and the skilled hands behind them are facing a decline.
However, in this rush for uniformity, a silent revolution is quietly reshaping the world of pottery-making. Pottery, unlike the other perfect things, stands out because it is not afraid of being imperfect.
For Rosa Abraham, pottery making is not just something to pass the time but a passion and now, a profession.
The young entrepreneur has taken to pottery on a mission — to infuse purpose, beauty, and soul into everyday objects.
After completing her postgraduation in ceramics and glass design at the Indian Institute of Crafts and Design, she worked at various places to develop her skills.
Rosa then decided to start her own pottery studio, KOSAVA, in her hometown. “It has been an exciting journey ever since,” Rosa says.
The name KOSAVA holds a special significance. It is an adaptation of Koshavan, a term referring to the pottery-making community in Kerala.
In her studio in Thiruvananthapuram, she creates pottery, enjoying its slow and deliberate rhythm, and the magic of transforming a lump of clay into something beautiful, functional, and unique, gives joy and satisfaction.
This experience cannot be replaced by any digital equipment. It requires patience and perseverance but the reward is a sense of achievement.
At 29, she faced a crossroads, having to choose between leaving her job and venturing into entrepreneurship as a solo act. But she always believed in personal growth.
“We have these restrictions when we work for another; growth is limited. Starting on your own and learning by yourself is important,” she says.
“Getting experience from various places helped me a lot because, in that way, I could understand the different techniques and ways of doing it from different people.”
Beyond crafting, Rosa extends her passion to teaching pottery in her studio. She offers two types of classes, one focused on hand-building with basic tools and the other on wheel throwing, the art of shaping clay on a potter’s wheel. These classes cater to both adults and children.
“For me, working with clay is a way of life. My creative process starts with taking pictures of everyday objects from an interesting angle,” she shares.
“These snapshots serve as muses that allow me to recall ideas when I do my work. I also do customisation based on customer preferences.”
Rosa is now on an evolving journey, experimenting with different steps and techniques in pottery to make her work unique.
“My work has evolved a lot now. Initially, I concentrated on Mishima, a technique requiring precision in carving clay at the right stage. But now, my favourite is sgraffito,” she says.
“With perseverance and a few attempts, it has become my go-to technique. Here a coloured clay slip or an underglaze is applied to a white clay body and then gently scratched off to reveal the natural colour underneath.”
Rosa plans to broaden her studio’s reach, targeting an older audience. “I plan to create pottery fridge magnets with themes inspired by old Malayalam movies and dialogues,” she says.
“In Kerala, the potters are fewer compared with other states, and the potters’ market is not as popular. But everyone here helps one another. The community is important for mutual interaction and assistance. The growth of the industry is sustained by the collaborative spirit.”