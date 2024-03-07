Youth held for attacking college student

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Nemom police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly attempting to murder a female college student with a paper-cutting knife for breaking up the relationship, at the Convent Road in Pravachambalam on Monday. Arif, a resident of Arikkadamukku near Pravachambalam, was arrested from Colachel.

The police said the victim, who is a student of MG College, broke up with Arif recently. The woman ditched him citing that his behaviour was aggressive. Arif contacted the victim and tried to convince her to resolve issues on several occasions. However, she did not respond positively. Finally, out of grudge, he attacked her when she was returning from class. When Arif tried to strike a conversation, the woman showed no interest and ignored him. Arif allegedly caught hold of her hair from behind and slashed at her neck with the knife.