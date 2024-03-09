Youth zestival

KOCHI : A buzz, charged with activity and fervour, fills the areas around the University College campus in Palayam where the Kerala University Youth Festival is being held.
The gala youth event has been a staple of Kerala’s campus scene for half a decade. The stages have served as the grooming ground for several students who went on to become artists of repute later.
This year’s event opened on Thursday with such a promise despite being mired in controversy over naming the festival ‘Intifada’. The debate over it has finally resulted in the term being dropped from the event’s latest banners even as the organisers say they have just refrained from using the term because “we do not have the time now to debate over it.”
Thursday’s inaugural function had the star presence of Navya Nair, who spoke openly about violence on campuses and wondered if the way films portrayed social aberrations such as drug intake and conflicts had an influencer role. The speech, it seemed, did not go down well with many.
As for the fest, 102 events will be held in eight venues in the capital till March 11. Even on the inaugural day on Thursday, several events were lined up.
Late closing of inaugural sessions further delayed thiruvathira, light music, ghazal, Hindustani, and kathakali competitions, which were staged in male, female and transgender categories. It was well past midnight when the events got over.
Despite the general delays and hiccups over prize annoncements, the enjoyment was palpable and students were seen rejoicing the show of art and colour in droves. They seemed to be waiting for the next few days when literary events, dance competitions, drama contests are held.
For the 5,000-odd participants from 250 colleges and for their friends and supporters, the event is a time to have fun, putting on hold all the dissents and debates of Kerala campuses for now.
Youth festival is a stage not just for performances but to make memories that will form keepsakes for a lifetime.