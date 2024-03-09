Youth zestival

Thursday’s inaugural function had the star presence of Navya Nair, who spoke openly about violence on campuses and wondered if the way films portrayed social aberrations such as drug intake and conflicts had an influencer role. The speech, it seemed, did not go down well with many.

As for the fest, 102 events will be held in eight venues in the capital till March 11. Even on the inaugural day on Thursday, several events were lined up.

Late closing of inaugural sessions further delayed thiruvathira, light music, ghazal, Hindustani, and kathakali competitions, which were staged in male, female and transgender categories. It was well past midnight when the events got over.

Despite the general delays and hiccups over prize annoncements, the enjoyment was palpable and students were seen rejoicing the show of art and colour in droves. They seemed to be waiting for the next few days when literary events, dance competitions, drama contests are held.

For the 5,000-odd participants from 250 colleges and for their friends and supporters, the event is a time to have fun, putting on hold all the dissents and debates of Kerala campuses for now.