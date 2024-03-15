National oral health programme review meet lauds Kerala’s dental schemes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dental schemes of the state received appreciation at the National Oral Health Programme’s review meeting in New Delhi. The meeting noted a huge change in the field of dental health in Kerala, and the experts reviewed the state dental schemes, including Mandahasam, Punchiri, Velicham and Deeptham.
States like Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh and Union Territories Lakshadweep and Puducherry have taken up these programmes for implementation, they said.
The meeting was organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Centre for Dental Education and Research, AIIMS, New Delhi. Health Minister Veena George said the appreciation at the national level is a recognition of the importance given to the dental health sector by the state. “Efforts are underway to make Kerala a hub in the field of dental treatment, she said.
According to her, the state has achieved progress in expanding the dental programmes. “A dental unit will soon come up in all taluk hospitals. Apart from labs in dental colleges, the state has established 57 acrylic labs for manufacturing teeth sets and a dental ceramic lab for permanent dentures,” the minister said.
Mandahasam is a project implemented in collaboration with the Department of Social Justice to provide artificial teeth to those above 60 years of age who fall under the BPL category, at free of cost. In the last three years, 7,012 senior citizens have opted for dentures. Punchiri, on the other hand, ensures free dental care to school children between the ages of 6 and 16.
Under the Velicham project, the health department offers free oral cancer screening to tribals, senior citizens in coastal areas and migrant labourers, while the Deeptam scheme ensures dental care to specially-abled children.
