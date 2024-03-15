National oral health programme review meet lauds Kerala’s dental schemes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dental schemes of the state received appreciation at the National Oral Health Programme’s review meeting in New Delhi. The meeting noted a huge change in the field of dental health in Kerala, and the experts reviewed the state dental schemes, including Mandahasam, Punchiri, Velicham and Deeptham.

States like Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh and Union Territories Lakshadweep and Puducherry have taken up these programmes for implementation, they said.

The meeting was organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Centre for Dental Education and Research, AIIMS, New Delhi. Health Minister Veena George said the appreciation at the national level is a recognition of the importance given to the dental health sector by the state. “Efforts are underway to make Kerala a hub in the field of dental treatment, she said.