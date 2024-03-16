Book vendors seek permanent rehabilitation in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recurring displacement threats and eviction notices have left the traders of the iconic bookstreet at Palayam at the receiving end. Most traders here are willing to pay rent if the government offers them proper rehabilitation.

Ansari E E, a trader who has been running a bookshop in the street for the past 15 years said, “We are the second or third generation running these shops that have been part of the city for several decades. There are 30 book shops here and many of us were chased away or evicted from other parts of the city by the authorities. We have urged the government to give us permanent rehabilitation.”

Stating that the bookshop owners are willing to pay rent to the government, he said that their only request is to give them rehabilitation together. We don’t want to get scattered, he adds.

Earlier too, attempts were made to evict these shops, but to no avail. Now, the demand for rehabilitation comes in the wake of the move by Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) and Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) to evict the traders to widen the existing pedestrian path on the street.