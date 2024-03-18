Waste-free campaign: Kerala to ramp up pre-monsoon cleaning activities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign, the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) has decided to ramp up pre-monsoon cleaning activities across the state in coordination with various other departments and people’s participation.

A government order (GO) issued by the department has set a deadline of May 20 for completion of all cleaning activities, including proper waste management, mosquito control measures, and cleaning of water bodies. The Local Self-Government Institution (LSGI)-level secretaries will be responsible for the pre-monsoon cleaning activities, which are set to begin in the last week of March.

As per the guidelines in the GO, meetings of various departments, institutions and missions responsible for pre-monsoon cleaning drive, presided over by district collectors, have to be convened to assess activities and responsibilities prescribed in the waste-free campaign guideline. They have to ensure that proper waste disposal, mosquito control activities and hygiene of offices are maintained.

Ward-level hygiene committees have to conduct primary evaluations of pre-monsoon cleaning activities and prepare a comprehensive action plan.