Italy firm plans to scale up presence in Technopark in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Italian business group Gruppo Zenit has expressed keen interest in strengthening its presence in Technopark and tapping into the emerging talent pool of Kerala. On a visit to the park, a team of top officials of Gruppo Zenit and its subsidiary E-Team Informatica held discussions with CEO Sanjeev Nair and other officials of Kerala’s premier technology campus that hosts leading companies from India and abroad.
The delegation, led by Gruppo Zenit’s business coach and marketing consultant Valeria Fazio, was impressed with the environment at Technopark and lauded the ecosystem for its vibrancy and burgeoning talent pool.
Fazio said Gruppo Zenit believes in innovation, nurturing new talents, fostering encounters and synergy among diverse cultures. She added that the company can grow further in the unique environment and infrastructure that Technopark offers.
Sanjeev Nair explained how Technopark is evolving as a major IT hub that provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for companies to scale up and be competent on par with global standards.
Gruppo Zenit and E-Team Informatica, which are among the most solid and competently managed service providers in the industry, already have their presence at Technopark.
Gruppo Zenit’s software solution manager Lorenzo Bozzola and IT Solutions manager Luca Bianchi were also present at the meeting.