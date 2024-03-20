Preparations in full swing for LS polls in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has begun preparations for the upcoming general elections. A total of 2,730 polling stations would be set up across Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal Lok Sabha constituencies.
Of them, 1,307 polling stations will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram, while 1,423 will be set up in Attingal. As many as 27.77 lakh electors are expected to cast their votes in both these constituencies. Of them, 13.17 lakh are male, 14.59 lakh are female and 60 are transgenders.
“In adherence to the model code of conduct, 42 static surveillance teams, 42 flying squads, 15 anti-defacement squads and 14 video surveillance teams have been deployed. Additionally, 14 video viewing teams have been tasked with monitoring all electoral activities,” said District Collector Geromic George.
The Thiruvananthapuram constituency includes Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkkavu, Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam, and Neyyattinkara. Meanwhile, the Attingal constituency covers Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara, and Kattakada.
Notably, this year’s electoral roll includes 23,039 young voters, 31,534 voters aged 85 and above, 25,363 people with disabilities (PwD), and 8,422 service voters. All flex hoardings and posters in offices and their premises must be removed. As per CRPC Section 144, the public is prohibited from carrying any weapons from March 16 for a duration of two months.
All candidates are required to maintain a separate account of all expenses related to the election.
Transfers within the district are suspended until the end of the model code of conduct. Making statements that may harm voters is prohibited. Temples, churches, or mosques cannot be utilised for election-related activities. Criticising other parties and their members with uncertain or baseless allegations should be avoided.
T’Puram in focus
Total electors: 27,77,108
Male voters: 13,17,709
Female voters: 14,59,339
Third gender electors: 60
No. of parliamentary constituencies: 2
No. of assembly constituencies: 14
No. of polling stations: 2,730
No. of polling station locations: 1,232
No. of sectors: 248
No. of taluks: 6
Police dists (City & Rural): 2
Gender ratio: 1,107
PwD voters: 25,363
85+ voters: 31,534
Young voters: 23,039
Service voters: 8,422