Preparations in full swing for LS polls in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has begun preparations for the upcoming general elections. A total of 2,730 polling stations would be set up across Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal Lok Sabha constituencies.

Of them, 1,307 polling stations will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram, while 1,423 will be set up in Attingal. As many as 27.77 lakh electors are expected to cast their votes in both these constituencies. Of them, 13.17 lakh are male, 14.59 lakh are female and 60 are transgenders.

“In adherence to the model code of conduct, 42 static surveillance teams, 42 flying squads, 15 anti-defacement squads and 14 video surveillance teams have been deployed. Additionally, 14 video viewing teams have been tasked with monitoring all electoral activities,” said District Collector Geromic George.

The Thiruvananthapuram constituency includes Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkkavu, Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam, and Neyyattinkara. Meanwhile, the Attingal constituency covers Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara, and Kattakada.