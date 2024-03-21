Kerala retired professor’s collection of crosses spans 60 nations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Everyone must carry his own cross, Jesus Christ told his disciples. And, retired entomologist Prof Arthur Jacob is taking his assortment to an exhibition for all to see!

A former assistant director of research with Vellayani Kerala Agricultural University, Prof Arthur has a collection of crosses and crucifixes from all over the world. His trove will be on display, under the aegis of Trivandrum YMCA and its Senior Citizens Welfare Committee initiative, at the YMCA Hall on Friday and Saturday.

It was during a visit to Italy in 1974 that Arthur was given a cross by a nun from Kanjirappally, Kottayam. After a few years, when he started travelling, the desire to collect crosses became etched on his mind. With the support of his wife, Valsa, a retired teacher, and their two sons, the collection grew. Now, his repertoire spans 60 countries, including Ethiopia, Jordan, Israel, Egypt, Palestine, UAE, Bahrain, UK, US, Canada, Australia, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Papua New Guinea, among others.