Kerala retired professor’s collection of crosses spans 60 nations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Everyone must carry his own cross, Jesus Christ told his disciples. And, retired entomologist Prof Arthur Jacob is taking his assortment to an exhibition for all to see!
A former assistant director of research with Vellayani Kerala Agricultural University, Prof Arthur has a collection of crosses and crucifixes from all over the world. His trove will be on display, under the aegis of Trivandrum YMCA and its Senior Citizens Welfare Committee initiative, at the YMCA Hall on Friday and Saturday.
It was during a visit to Italy in 1974 that Arthur was given a cross by a nun from Kanjirappally, Kottayam. After a few years, when he started travelling, the desire to collect crosses became etched on his mind. With the support of his wife, Valsa, a retired teacher, and their two sons, the collection grew. Now, his repertoire spans 60 countries, including Ethiopia, Jordan, Israel, Egypt, Palestine, UAE, Bahrain, UK, US, Canada, Australia, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Papua New Guinea, among others.
“I also have a collection of crosses from various cities in India. My friends and family members also get me pieces from their trips abroad. The favourites from my collection are Lord’s Prayer Cross, Crucifix Cross, Fish Cross and Jesus Cross,” Arthur told TNIE.
For Christians, the 40th Friday is an auspicious day and it will mark the start of the two-day exhibition. Trivandrum YMCA board member Santhosh John said that more than 50 variants of around 900 crosses will be on display.
“The largest cross is 3ft tall and the smallest one around 2cm. The show will also feature coins and Bibles written in original Hebrew, Greek, Latin and various other languages,” said Santhosh, who is also chairman of the Senior Citizens Welfare Committee.
The exhibition will be on from 10:30am to 7:30pm.