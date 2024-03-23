Doctors remove adrenal tumour from 11-month-old baby in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors at KIMSHEALTH successfully performed minimally invasive surgery to remove a tumour from the adrenal gland of an 11-month-old child.
They used the Posterior Retroperitoneoscopic Method which allows the surgeon to approach the adrenal gland through the back. The baby girl hailing from Kollam was presented with incessant crying. Dr. Sanuja Titus Santosh, Senior Consultant, Department of Pediatrics, with the help of ultrasound, diagnosed a tumor on the right adrenal gland of the baby.
Further, a CT scan confirmed the tumour in the baby's adrenal gland situated above the right kidney, positioned close to the large blood vessel and liver.
The medical team removed the adrenal tumour through a small keyhole incision on the back while the child lay face down (prone) under anaesthesia, during the two-and-a-half-hour surgery. This method enables surgery to be performed without entering the abdomen and without disturbing any other organs inside, said Dr Reju Joseph Thomas, senior consultant, paediatric minimal access surgeon.
The baby was able to eat and drink the same evening, and was sitting up and playing the very next day, he added.