Doctors remove adrenal tumour from 11-month-old baby in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors at KIMSHEALTH successfully performed minimally invasive surgery to remove a tumour from the adrenal gland of an 11-month-old child.

They used the Posterior Retroperitoneoscopic Method which allows the surgeon to approach the adrenal gland through the back. The baby girl hailing from Kollam was presented with incessant crying. Dr. Sanuja Titus Santosh, Senior Consultant, Department of Pediatrics, with the help of ultrasound, diagnosed a tumor on the right adrenal gland of the baby.

Further, a CT scan confirmed the tumour in the baby's adrenal gland situated above the right kidney, positioned close to the large blood vessel and liver.