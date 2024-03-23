Thiruvananthapuram Consumer Commission dismisses petition against two Lok Ayukta officers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission dismissed a complaint filed against two officers of the Kerala Lok Ayukta.

The petitioner, a native of Kollam, approached the Commission after his application for getting the certified copy of an order of the Lok Ayukta was declined. The petitioner said he had remitted Rs 5 as fees for getting the copy and alleged deficiency of service on the part of the officers.

The panel’s order came on a petition filed by the deputy registrar and section officer of the Lok Ayukta challenging the maintainability of the complaint.

The Lok Ayukta officers argued that the complainant was not a consumer envisaged under the provision of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. The fees remitted for the copy application is not an amount paid for hiring any service of the Lok Ayukta. It is taken to the general revenue of the state and hence it is a tax.