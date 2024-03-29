Four murders youth in Neyyattinkara over past enmity, nabbed day later

However, later he felt that Adithyan would attack him while he went to fetch the car from the workshop. Wary of retaliation, Jibin took along three of his friends and carried weapons. Upon confronting Adithyan, Jibin and his friends attacked him resulting in his death. Meanwhile, the father of Achu, who owned the car in which the assailants travelled to attack Adithyan, was found hanging at his workplace at Olathanni near Neyyattinkara on Thursday.

The deceased, Suresh, was working as a driver. The police suspect his death to be a case of suicide. The police added that Achu’s role in the murder case has to be ascertained. “We have only arrested four people so far. Achu’s role in the case will be known only after further investigation,” said an officer.

Arrested

The arrested persons are Kanjiramkulam natives Jibin, 25, Manoj, 19, Sachu aka Renjith, 23 and Abhijith, 19.

Adithyan, of Oorotukala, was hacked to death by the fourmember gang who arrived in a car.