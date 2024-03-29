Kudumbashree SEC’s pick to serve poll officials food in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Officials tasked with ensuring smooth, free and fair Lok Sabha elections in the district on April 26 will have one less thing to worry about. Kudumbashree Mission has taken up the responsibility of serving delicious food to officials on election duty on April 25 and 26. Officially roped in by the State Election Commission (SEC), Kudumbashree has already launched preparations to undertake the mammoth task.

The decision to rope in Kudumbashree aimed at ensuring a green election and reducing the quantity of waste generated during the elections. The district, which has segments falling under Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal Lok Sabha constituencies, will have around 2,500 polling booths.

“Kudumbashree is wellequipped and experienced to carry out catering in an organised manner during the elections. This is not the first time Kudumbashree has taken up the task. It helmed catering in previous Lok Sabha, assembly and local body elections too,” a district Kudumbashree Mission official told TNIE.