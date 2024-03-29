RSS worker arrested for attacking DYFI activist in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kilimanoor Police on Thursday arrested Ratheesh (35), an RSS activist for alleged involvement in the assault of S Sujith, a DYFI member. The incident happened following a heated dispute over the placement of election posters at Kamukinkuzhy junction in Kilimanoor on Wednesday late night. DYFI’s Pulimath Zonal committee member Sujith was attacked by a group of four people last night in front of his house.

Sujith sustained severe head injuries and injuries on the hand in the attack and was taken to Medical college. Sujith has four stitches on his head following the incident.