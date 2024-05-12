Thiruvananthapuram: Abduction, murder of 26-year-old: One arrested, gang war suspected

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Karamana police on Saturday arrested a youngster in connection with the abduction and murder of a 26-year-old fish vendor in the city on Friday night. The arrested is Aneesh, 29, a native of Karumam.

According to the police, Akhil, a native of Karamana, was abducted and killed following an altercation that broke out between two groups at a local bar in the city on April 25. Aneesh, who was driving the car in which the accused persons came to kidnap Akhil on April 26, was taken into custody from Balaramapuram.

Another accused, Kiran Krishnan, 28, was also taken into custody on Saturday. Though his direct involvement in the case has not yet been confirmed, the police suspect that Kiran was part of the murder conspiracy. According to Karamana SHO, Kiran’s involvement in the crime is being investigated and his custody is crucial for further probe. Kiran’s arrest is yet to be recorded.

A search is on for the other two accused -- Appu aka Akhil, 26, and Vineeth aka Vineesh Raj, 25. The Innova car used by the accused persons to abduct Akhil has also been seized and sent for forensic examination. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the case. The police have registered a case against the accused persons under IPC Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 302 (murder).

The police initially filed charges against three persons. However, Aneesh’s name was included later after his involvement in the crime was confirmed, Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Nithin Raj said. The DCP told TNIE that the possibility of the accused persons fleeing to other states cannot be ignored. The ongoing investigation indicates that the murder might be a retaliatory act stemming from a previous altercation that broke out between rival groups at a bar in Pappanamcode on April 25. The police are probing potential links between Akhil and drug trafficking networks.